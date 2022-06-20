MUNA Are Bound For Pop Stardom, And Nothing Could Be More Fun

It’s easy to forget that MUNA have been a band for nearly a decade. Three albums in, they’re finally getting their mainstream due, and it couldn’t come at a better time. But before I launch into a whole screed about why MUNA – aka indie-pop trio Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson — are on their way to becoming full-blown pop and fashion icons via their new, self-titled album, it’s important to look at all of the elements that had to come together in order to make this happen.

Since forming while attending USC, MUNA’s rise has been slow but sure: amassing a loyal fan base among the LGBTQ+ community, getting a remix from Tiësto (2016’s “Winterbreak”), playing Lollapalooza the same year, opening for Harry Styles the next. Fans flocked to Gavin, Maskin, and McPherson for their crazy-catchy electro-pop bangers covering a spectrum of feeling: loneliness, isolation, joy, horniness, gender identity, lust, love, and coping with the worst stuff your mind tells you about yourself. It’s easy to feel a closeness to MUNA, so it’s really no wonder they have this reputation for speaking radical truth while outwardly representing the LGBTQ+ experience (McPherson is non-binary, and all three members identify as queer).

But RCA Records, home to huge names like Christina Aguilera, SZA, H.E.R., and Tate McRae, didn’t seem to know how to treat MUNA, who released 2017’s About U and 2019’s Saves The World via the major. Ironically, their star seems to have risen higher upon being dropped by RCA and signing with Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, an indie. Upon joining forces with Bridgers, the group immediately released the “first-gay-kiss” anthem “Silk Chiffon” (co-written by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, best known for working on Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour), which had a music video inspired by 1999 queer rom-com classic But I’m A Cheerleader. Truly a great cinematic experience, please go watch it if you haven’t already.

In addition to their on-point movie references, MUNA really know how to grab your attention with a turn of phrase. You’re already aware of that if you’ve heard the band’s 2019 single “Number One Fan,” which wryly admits: “So I heard the bad news/ Nobody likes me and I’m gonna die/ In my bedroom/ Looking at strangers on my telephone.” The band pulls this lyrical sleight of hand again on the new album’s synth-pop romp “Anything But Me,” which begins, “You’re gonna say that I’m on a high horse / I think that my horse is regular-sized/ Did you ever think maybe/ You’re on a pony/ Going in circles on a carousel ride?” That is some Musgraves-brand lyrical skill right there, between sticking to a theme (horses, ponies) and getting a point across (we don’t see eye to eye anymore, and it’s time to break up).

Coming in at a tight 40 minutes, MUNA pulls off hit after potential hit while hardly appearing to take a breath. The band has said that their latest effort is intentionally “moving away from celibacy” (“MUNA Celibacy Club” is one of the names for their stan community), and this album is indeed thirsty and, as Kristen Wiig once proclaimed, readayyy to PARRRR-TAYYYYY. After the hormone rush of “Silk Chiffon,” MUNA head right out to the club on “What I Want,” which proclaims with a Miley Cyrus “See You Again” stutter: “I spent way too many years not knowing what I wanted, how to get it, how to live it, and now I’m gonna make up for it all at once, ’cause that’s what I want.”

Later, “Runner’s High” goes hard on the ’80s synths, which simultaneously glower and sparkle, like an episode of Stranger Things set at Starcourt Mall, minus any extra-dimensional creatures. The Robyn-esque “Home By Now” finds MUNA dancing on their own with lyrics that acknowledge those questions that hang in the air when you want to contact an ex but shouldn’t: ​”Heard that you were selling your piano and your car/ It feels so weird to not reach out and ask you how you are/ Wonder if you’re moving or if money’s just that tight/ These are the kinds of questions to which I’ve resigned my rights.”

MUNA expand their genre horizons here too, notably on the country-leaning ballad “Kind Of Girl,” where the alto-voiced Gavin imagines an aspirational version of their future self while still showing their current iteration some love: “I’m the kind of girl/ Who owns up to all of my faults/ Who’s learning to laugh at ’em all/ Like I’m not a problem to solve.”

A theme of self-acceptance continues on “Handle Me,” which plays out with a mid-tempo Y2K R&B rhythm and reminds me a bit of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough.” The beat picks back up soon enough, though, on the vocally warped, Mitski(!)-co-written “No Idea,” which has a high-gloss 2000s pop sheen. “Solid,” meanwhile, offers shout-along catharsis with Phil Collins snare flourish and an explosive chorus.

In the superficial sense, MUNA frequently draw comparisons to HAIM, perhaps because both bands originate in Southern California and make genre-diverse pop with crisp hooks and perfectly in-sync, harmonized vocals. But unlike HAIM, MUNA are not related to one another, and all three are openly and proudly queer, which they have matter-of-factly imbued in their songcraft. But if their third album (and frankly all of their albums) exhibits anything, it’s that what MUNA offers is so much bigger than tossing them off as “gay HAIM.”