Taylor Swift is going on tour again, and she’s doing it big. Swift hasn’t toured since her 2018 stadium shows supporting Reputation; a series of planned 2020 festivals tied to Lover were canceled due to COVID. She’s since released three new studio albums — including her recent chart–dominating Midnights — and deluxe full-length re-recordings of Fearless and Red. The format of her upcoming outing will allow her to showcase all of that and more.

Swift will tour stadiums in the US next year starting in March, with international dates to be announced later. Some cities have multiple dates announced; others have huge one-week gaps afterwards, suggesting more shows could be added in those markets too. Swift describes the Eras Tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)” but hasn’t specified how that will work — or how it will be different from your average crowd-pleasing career-spanning stadium show setlist. Openers for the tour will be a rotating cast including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. Below, see the dates and which artists are opening which shows.

TOUR DATES:

03/18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium (with Paramore, GAYLE)

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (with beabadoobee, GAYLE)

04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (with beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams)

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE)

05/27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams)

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (with girl in red, OWENN)

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (with girl in red, OWENN)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium (with MUNA, Gracie Abrams)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (with MUNA, Gracie Abrams)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (with MUNA, Gracie Abrams)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field (with HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium (with HAIM, Gracie Abrams)

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with HAIM, OWENN)

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with HAIM, GAYLE)