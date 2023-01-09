This year will mark the 28th anniversary of the Smashing Pumpkins’ wistful, nostalgic alt-rock radio mainstay “1979,” and it also marks the 44th anniversary of the actual year 1979. That means I’m old as fuck! But it also means that I get the full nostalgia-blast of the new Two Minutes to Late Night all-star metal version of “1979.”

Before Two Minutes To Late Night was a great pandemic-era video series, it was a metal-themed talk show parody that regularly happened at the Brooklyn metal club Saint Vitus. Pretty soon, 2M2LN will return to its original form; the show comes back to Saint Vitus on Valentine’s Day. Maybe that’s why it’s been a few months since the last bedroom cover video. Today, though, the show has returned out of nowhere with its take on “1979.” (It’s labelled as a metal cover, but it honestly sounds just as much like ’90s Epitaph punk, at least to my ears.)

For the new version of “1979,” Two Minutes To Late Night mastermind Jordan Olds, in his Gwarsenio Hall guise, sings and plays guitar. He’s joined by Touché Amoré frontman Jeremy Bolm on lead vocals, Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire and Gallows on guitar, AFI’s Hunter Burgan on bass, and Deafheaven’s Daniel Tracy on drums. Below, check out the cover and the original “1979” video from Little Miss Sunshine/Fleishman Is In Trouble directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night website here.