In a few days, Courting are sharing their second album New Last Name. The Liverpool group often likes to keep things interesting; for instance, they recently teamed up with DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ for “We Look Good Together (Big Words).” Today, they released a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”

Their take on the song is a riot. Though the opening riff sounds identical to the one kicking off the 1975’s “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You),” Courting keep “bad idea right?” true to the original, only taking the energy up, like, five notches, especially when Sean Murphy-O’Neill lets out a cathartic scream toward the end. Hear it below.