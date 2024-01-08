Courting are an extremely poppy rock band out of Liverpool. They do electronic-tinged, guitar-forward love songs in the emo/pop-punk zone. At times they remind me a bit of Weezer or Joyce Manor, other times the Strokes or early Killers, but what jumped out at me most is how much the 1975 they have in them: the frank discussions of romantic foibles, the intense catchiness, the fearless cheesiness, the whole deal. “Not to get political/ You should love me” is definitely a lyric Matty Healy would write, and get a load of this Wikipedia sentence: “The band has also previously written about fame, British pub culture and falling in love with robot influencers.” So perhaps it’s no surprise that, like the 1975, Courting have recruited DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ to produce a track.

“We Look Good Together” appears early on New Last Name, Courting’s sophomore album dropping later this month, which they’re billing as “a theatrical play within an album.” The song is built around a stabbing, chiming, rhythmically busy guitar riff, with warm, hopeful ascending chords, punchy bass, and a fun variety of vocal processing. According to a tweet from the band, DJ Sabrina is on piano. The band’s Sean Murphy-O’Neill explains, “‘We Look Good Together’ is a love song, plain and simple. It’s the opening part of the main theatrical narrative of ‘New Last Name.’ Titles fall, the scene is set, and the band starts to play.”

Hear “We Look Good Together” below along with prior singles “Throw,” “Flex,” and “Emily G.”

New Last Name is out 1/26 on Lower Third/PIAS.