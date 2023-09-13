Olivia Rodrigo Announces GUTS World Tour With The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, & Remi Wolf

Last Friday, Olivia Rodrigo released her sophomore album GUTS. Since then, she’s sang on the TODAY show, released a music video for “Get Him Back!,” and performed at the MTV VMAs.

And now she’s announced the official GUTS world tour, which will kick off next February and run through August, starting in North America, heading to the UK and Europe, and circling back for another run of NA shows. There are 57 dates in all announced so far, with two nights at Madison Square Garden and two at the Kia Forum. Openers for select dates include the Breeders (!!), Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf.

Registration for tickets has started and will run through this Sunday, September 17. North American tickets will then go on sale next Wednesday (September 20) and Thursday (September 21). European and UK tickets will go on sale that Thursday.

Rodrigo is also introducing a program called Silver Star Tickets on this tour — a limited number of tickets that will be $20USD (plus taxes and fees) that will be available at a later date. “Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows,” reads a press release. “Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other, and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.”

Here’s the full itinerary:

02/23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

02/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

02/27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

02/28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

03/01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

03/02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

03/05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

03/06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

03/08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

03/09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

03/12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

03/13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

03/15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

03/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

03/19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

03/22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

03/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

03/26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

03/29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

04/01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

04/05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

04/06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

04/30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

05/03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

05/07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

05/10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

05/14 – London, UK – The O2 =

05/15 – London, UK – The O2 =

05/22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

05/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

05/28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

05/30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

06/01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

06/04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

06/05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

06/07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

06/09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

06/11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

06/12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

06/14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

06/18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

06/20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

06/22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

07/20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

07/23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

07/24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

07/26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

07/27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

07/30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

07/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

08/02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

08/06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

08/09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

08/10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

08/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

+ w/ The Breeders

^ w/ PinkPantheress

~ w/ Chappell Roan

= w/ Remi Wolf