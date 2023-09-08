Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing GUTS Standout “get him back!” Live For The First Time On The TODAY Show

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing GUTS Standout “get him back!” Live For The First Time On The TODAY Show

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS is out today, and “get him back!” is my pick as its most obvious hit. Someone within Rodrigo’s team must have the same idea because it’s the song she performed on TODAY this morning. She also gave the song a spotlight in a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

Here’s what she told Lowe about it:

Dan [Nigro] and I were at Electric Lady Studios in New York here, and we were writing all day. We wrote a song that I didn’t like, and I had a total breakdown. I was like, “God, I can’t write songs. I’m so bad at this. I don’t want to,” whatever, being really negative. Then we took a break and we came back and we wrote “get him back!” and it’s one of my favorite songs. So just goes to show you, just never give up. Yeah, super fun to write. I really like the chorus. It feels sticky to me and it feels like something that I would want a crowd to sing.

On TODAY, in addition to “get it back!” Rodrigo sang “vampire,” “good 4 u,” and “drivers license.” Watch those performances and her various interview segments below.




