VMAs: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “Vampire” & “Get Him Back!”

Noam Galai/Getty Images

News September 12, 2023 8:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky

What a week for Olivia Rodrigo. Just days after releasing the much-anticipated sophomore album Guts, Rodrigo performed “get him back!” on TODAY, unveiled hidden vinyl-variant songs, and shared an iPhone-shot video for “get him back!” Tonight, Rodrigo performed both “Vampire” and “get him back!” amid a choreographed stage malfunction at the 2023 MTV VMAs, which was held at the Prudential Center in Newark.

In addition to her VMAs double-performance, Rodrigo, who followed Lil Wayne’s opening set, is nominated for six awards, all for “Vampire“: Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform at the 2023 VMAs below.

https://twitter.com/vmas/status/1701765213496684634

