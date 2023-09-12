Apple Announces iPhone 15 Pro With Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back!” Video

Now, this is what you call effective cross-promotion. Today, Apple debuted its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Simultaneously, Olivia Rodrigo (who just released her critically acclaimed sophomore album Guts) released the music video for “get him back!,” which was — you guessed it — shot on an iPhone 15 Pro. Directed by Jack Begert, “get him back!” features photography direction by Xiao “X” Liu, who used the “crash zoom technique” with the 15 Pro’s 5x Telephoto camera.

Last week, Rodrigo talked about “get him back!” with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe: “We wrote a song that I didn’t like and I had a total breakdown. I was like, ‘God, I can’t write songs. I’m so bad at this. I don’t want to,’ whatever, being really negative. Then we took a break and we came back and we wrote ‘get him back,’ and it’s one of my favorite songs. So just goes to show you, just never give up. Yeah, super fun to write. I really like the chorus. It feels sticky to me and it feels like something that I would want a crowd to sing.”

Watch the video for “get him back!” below.