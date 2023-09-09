Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Vinyl Variants Contain Four Bonus Songs

In case you hadn’t heard, Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts dropped at midnight on Thursday, and so far it’s a hit. If you got one of Rodrigo’s vinyl variants, then you may have noticed four additional songs on the tracklist. The purple vinyl has a song called “Girl I’ve Always Been,” the black vinyl and red have “Obsessed,” white has “Scared of My Guitar,” and blue has “Stranger.”

Fans managed to catch on just before Guts was released. On September 6, Rodrigo shared a faux infomercial that recommended Guts to people who “regularly suffer from the agony” of spilling their guts to strangers or who struggle with trusting their guts. When the clip hits 23 seconds, the album’s tracklist scrolls onscreen. At the 26-second mark, the screen glitches and reveals four new track titles before disappearing.

Discover those secret vinyl tracks below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rick.alexanderr/video/7276616753252240683

https://www.tiktok.com/@myvinylcollection19/video/7276701325470125358