Mitski has officially hit the big time. This was already apparent — globally, she’s the 75th most streamed artist on Spotify! But in case you needed further evidence of her ascent to ubiquity, look no further than The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The show’s latest Kellyoke segment finds Clarkson singing “My Love Mine All Mine,” the viral smash that became Mitski’s first Hot 100 hit last year. Watch the cover below.

In other Mitski news, don’t yell “Mother is mothering!” when she’s onstage.