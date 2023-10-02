“My Love Mine All Mine” Becomes Mitski’s First Hot 100 Single

“My Love Mine All Mine” Becomes Mitski’s First Hot 100 Single

Mitski is officially on the pop charts. In September, the fiendishly beloved indie singer-songwriter released her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. It’s not a record that panders to a pop audience — especially compared to last year’s Laurel Hell — but it has landed her on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time anyway.

“My Love Mine All Mine” got a music video on the album’s release day two weeks back, and it quickly emerged as a listener favorite. Clairo covered it. At press time it has soundtracked 234,000 TikTok videos. Now people are streaming it too, which has caused it to soar to a #76 debut on the Hot 100.

Below, watch the “My Love Mine All Mine” video.

Next challenge: Push “Francis Forever” to the top 10.

