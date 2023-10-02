Mitski is officially on the pop charts. In September, the fiendishly beloved indie singer-songwriter released her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We. It’s not a record that panders to a pop audience — especially compared to last year’s Laurel Hell — but it has landed her on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time anyway.

“My Love Mine All Mine” got a music video on the album’s release day two weeks back, and it quickly emerged as a listener favorite. Clairo covered it. At press time it has soundtracked 234,000 TikTok videos. Now people are streaming it too, which has caused it to soar to a #76 debut on the Hot 100.

Below, watch the “My Love Mine All Mine” video.

Next challenge: Push “Francis Forever” to the top 10.