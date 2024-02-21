Do people want to hear Sophie Ellis-Bextor sing songs that are not “Murder On The Dancefloor”? I guess we’ll find out. Right now, Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 disco-pop jam “Murder On The Dancefloor,” a big UK hit back in the day, is enjoying a huge moment thanks to the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn and the TikTok videos that followed. A month ago, the song became Ellis-Bextor’s first Hot 100 hit, more than 20 years after the fact. Ellis-Bextor performed the song at the BAFTAs, and she sang it with the Roots on The Tonight Show. Yesterday, she announced her first North American headline tour. And now, we can watch her cover a song that’s having another big cultural moment.

The Last Dinner Party, a young band from London, released their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy earlier this month, and it’s a big deal in certain circles. The band’s erudite, theatrical debut single “Nothing Matters” was already a top-20 pop hit in the UK, and it’s gaining a lot of steam on American rock radio. Sophie Ellis-Bextor covered “Nothing Matters” during a recent visit to the BBC Live Lounge, which makes this a perfect-storm convergence of things that are awfully divisive among the Stereogum commenting community.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s take on “Nothing Matters” is both faithful and energetic. You can tell that she really likes the song, even if she edited the “I will fuck you like nothing matters” line. Naturally, Ellis-Bextor also sang her own big song in the Live Lounge. Below, watch both of her performances and the Last Dinner Party’s “Nothing Matters” video.