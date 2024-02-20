Sophie Ellis-Bextor Announces First North American Headline Tour

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been taking full advantage of the resurgence of her 2001 track “Murder On The Dancefloor,” which was brought on by its inclusion in the final scene of Saltburn. Over the weekend, she performed the song at the BAFTAs; last week, she made her US TV debut on Fallon. And now, with her first Hot 100 hit under her belt, Ellis-Bextor is headed out on her first-ever headlining tour of North America. A couple days ago, she announced a show at Webster Hall in New York City, which sold out very quickly, and now there are some more dates to go along with that:

05/30 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/31 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

06/03 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

06/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/06 New York, NY @ Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

06/08 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Ticket details available here.