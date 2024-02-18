Thanks to its inclusion in Saltburn, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 track “Murder On The Dancefloor” has been everywhere. The English pop musician scored her first Hot 100 hit with the song earlier this year, and she made her US television debut on Fallon just last week. Ellis-Bextor performed the song at the BAFTAs, aka the British Academy Film Awards, on Sunday.

Saltburn picked up five nominations at the show for Best Actor (Barry Keoghan), Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Supporting Actress (Rosamund Pike), Best Original Score, and Outstanding British Film.

Here’s the “Murder On The Dancefloor” performance: