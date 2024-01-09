Sophie Ellis-Bextor has her first Billboard Hot 100 hit thanks to Saltburn. Her 2001 song “Murder On The Dancefloor” soundtracks the film’s final scene, in which Barry Keoghan’s character dances nude to the track. As Billboard reports, “Murder On The Dancefloor” debuted at #98 on this week’s chart, with 3.9 million US streams (up 131% from the previous week) and 2,000 downloads (up 92%).

The chart surge of the 23-year-old song can be attributed to its popularity on social media, soundtracking many TikTok clips and videos channeling the film’s ending dance sequence. Ellis-Bextor also shared a video of herself dancing to song late last year, wearing a pair of antlers inspired by the movie.

“It actually feels really magical, and if I’m honest, I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really,” Ellis-Bextor said an interview with the BBC. “It’s a song I’ve been singing for over 20 years. I still love singing it. I love the way people react when I do it live. But for new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people, is kind of beautiful.”

“Murder On The Dancefloor” had more initial success in her native UK, peaking at #2 on the UK Singles chart in 2002. This year, it’s also experiencing a resurgence on those charts — it reached #8 last week and is predicted to land at #3 on this coming week’s chart. In the US, “Murder On The Dancefloor” didn’t make the Hot 100 during its initial run but it did make appearances on the Dance Club Songs chart and the Hot Singles Sales chart.