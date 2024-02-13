Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 dance-pop jam “Murder On The Dancefloor” was a big UK hit, but it only recently became something other than a niche favorite in the US. Thanks to the naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn and the TikTok videos that followed, “Murder On The Dancefloor” recently became Ellis-Bextor’s first Hot 100 hit. (This week, it’s at #59, down from a #51 peak.) And last night, Ellis-Bextor made her first-ever appearance on American TV.

On last night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Sophie Ellis-Bextor sang “Murder On The Dancefloor,” with the Roots backing her up. The Roots know how to play the hell out of that kind of sleek, bouncy disco-pop groove, and Ellis-Bextor looks and sings a whole lot like she did 23 years ago. In that performance, you can see some of the strange excitement that must come from that kind of unexpected moment. Watch it below.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is really riding this moment. “Murder On The Dancefloor” has a new PNAU remix, and Ellis-Bextor will play her first-ever US show at New York’s Webster Hall 6/6.