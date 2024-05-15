Watch Weezer & Kelly Clarkson Play “Say It Ain’t So” Together And Hang Out With Brooke Shields

In a few months Weezer will embark on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut, aka the Blue Album. The promo campaign for that venture has led them to The Kelly Clarkson Show. On Kelly, Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson sat with Clarkson and fellow guest Brooke Shields for a panel interview in which Clarkson and Shields couldn’t stop laughing at the Weezer boys’ geeky, understated demeanor. And for the Kellyoke segment, Clarkson sang the Blue Album classic “Say It Ain’t So” with an assist from Weezer. Behold all that daytime talk show entertainment below.