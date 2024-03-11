Weezer Announce Blue Album 30th Anniversary Tour With The Flaming Lips & Dinosaur Jr

I can tell I’m getting older because the nostalgia tours are pandering exceptionally hard to me right now. I mean, look at this shit: Weezer will head out this fall to celebrate 30 years of their self-titled debut LP, aka the Blue Album. They’re playing the record in full, and they’re bringing along both the Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as openers. Resistance is futile, elder millennials! The cream of the major-label alt-rock crop have you in their clutches.

The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour, which I definitely thought was a cruise at first based on that name and Weezer’s priors, will crisscross North America this fall. It kicks off in September, a few months after Weezer wrap up their June UK tour with Smashing Pumpkins. (These guys really understand their target market.) Ticket info is available at Weezer’s website, where you can sign up for the band’s mailing list for access to this Wednesday’s presale.

Weezer will also play the Blue Album in full at an underplay this Friday at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. They’ll be joined by Dogstar, Keanu Reeves’ band. The bands also shared the stage at Dogstar’s first show in 1992, as Dogstar’s Instagram post explains:

Our first show was in March of 1992 at a small, smoked filled club in Hollywood called Raji’s. We showed up, brought a few brave friends, and played our first ever show out of the garage. Before our set time, another first-time band took the stage, a band that was called Weezer. They were already amazing. Now, all these years later, we are honored to open for this iconic, legendary act. Thank you @weezer. This means so much to us.

Check out the full itinerary for the Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour below.

TOUR DATES:

09/04 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/18 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

09/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

09/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/01 – Loveland, CO @ Blue FCU Arena

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/11 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome