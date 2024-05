Kelly Clarkson covered Metallica’s “Sad But True” for the Kellyoke segment on today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. It was her first time covering the band, and it seems like we have Isla Fisher to thank for that. The actress appeared on Clarkson’s show back in February, and convinced Clarkson to cover them for a future segment: “You should do ‘Sad But True,’ your voice would be amazing,” Fisher said. Watch below.