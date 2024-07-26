Los Campesinos! Reveal Minimal Marketing Spend Behind Hit DIY Release All Hell

Last week, Los Campesinos! made a grand return with their excellent new album All Hell. It’s the first Los Campesinos! LP in seven years, and it’s a full-on DIY release. These days, Los Campesinos! are managing themselves. They produced, released, and funded All Hell on their own. This week, All Hell makes its debut at #14 on the UK album chart. Los Campesinos! had never charted in the Top 40 before, so this is a real triumph of the little guy.

On Twitter, Los Campesinos! Talk about the success of All Hell as a rejection of “music biz hegemony” and a “people’s movement,” and I can’t argue with either of those lines. They also note that All Hell is the #1 most downloaded album in the UK, largely thanks to all the people who bought the deluxe edition that came out earlier this week.

Albums currently in the UK Top 40, by label: Universal x 22

Sony x 8

Warner x 7

A Deep Purple album

An Arctic Monkeys album released in 2013 All Hell by LC!

Self-funded/released/managed. Help us reject the music biz hegemony. There’s another way! 🌝 https://t.co/TZD0nUeHxh pic.twitter.com/ZsoplHNduN — Los Campesinos! – All Hell OUT NOW (@LosCampesinos) July 25, 2024

Amidst all that fully justified fist-pumping, Los Campesinos! also offer some insight into how they were able to do this on their own, sharing the spreadsheet that notes their UK marketing expenses. Those expenses are not very high. To get All Hell out to the masses, the band spent a total of £190.86, or about $246. That money went entirely to alert fans of the album’s release on Spotify and Meta. They note that they paid nothing for online and print press PR, contacting writers on their own rather than hiring a publicist. They also paid nothing for pitching the album to radio, figuring that they’ve never gotten radio play anyway. Check out their thread below.

Top 40 felt like a pipe-dream, but your love for All Hell, and enthusiasm for us to achieve this is what made it possible. Our first charting release, 7 albums and 18 years in. The community and comradeship we all share is what makes LC! what it is. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/VdbFWKrk0W — Los Campesinos! – All Hell OUT NOW (@LosCampesinos) July 26, 2024

For transparency, and to prove another way is possible, here is our UK marketing spend for this release. £190.86 pic.twitter.com/3VQi1K0iwz — Los Campesinos! – All Hell OUT NOW (@LosCampesinos) July 26, 2024

There’s no doubt that it’s easier to pull all this off if you’ve got years of accumulated goodwill working for you, as well as the excitement that naturally comes with a comeback record. It also helps if you make really good music. None of that makes this result any less impressive.