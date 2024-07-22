Los Campesinos! Release All Hell Deluxe Edition, Only Available Until Thursday

Last week, Welsh indie-pop greats Los Campesinos! released All Hell, their first new LP in seven years. It’s a real grand-statement return, and you could make the case that it’s their best album. Los Campesinos! didn’t waste any time in coming out with a deluxe version of the album, but if you want to hear it, you’ll have to spend some money and act quickly.

All Hell is a self-released LP, so Los Campesinos! aren’t at the mercy of streaming services when it comes to things like the deluxe version. As a bonus, the new edition of All Hell includes reworked versions of five different album tracks. It’s also got a cover of “Wait,” a song that Karate side project the Secret Stars originally released in 1995. Death Cab For Cutie covered the same song on their 1997 demo You Can Play These Songs With Three Chords.

The bonus tracks on the All Hell deluxe edition aren’t streaming anywhere — not even on Bandcamp. To hear, them you’ll have to buy the record, which you can do right here. It’ll only be available until 7/25, this coming Thursday.