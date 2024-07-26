Dublin Museum Unveils Sinéad O’Connor Wax Figure In The Star Wars Section

Friday marks one year since the tragic death of Sinéad O’Connor. Today, a wax figure of the iconic singer-songwriter was unveiled in the National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin, and the reactions are harsh.

For one, O’Connor’s wax figure is, for some reason, in the Star Wars section, standing next to Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Vader, as many on social media have noted. In addition, people are noting that the sculpture lacks detail.

Criticism from Ireland’s The Journal reads:

It’s not that the rendition itself is an egregiously insulting likeness. No, it doesn’t quite look like Sinéad O’Connor, but it looks like it looks like Sinéad O’Connor. It’s more that that wax museums, by their nature, are probably not the correct venue to honour to such an icon of Irish culture — particular one so recently passed, and one whose relationship with fame was so cruel.

The museum director, Paddy Dunning, told Irish Examiner: “We put her as a serious artist, in that period of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ which was an emotional scene, an emotional video. I think it touched everybody’s hearts — somebody crying literally a real tear.” The in-house sculptor, PJ Heraghty, added it was important to capture her atmosphere as a “sad individual.”

Watch a clip from the unveiling below.

UPDATE: The National Wax Museum has pulled the figure and apologized, saying they’ll try again to “create a more accurate representation.”