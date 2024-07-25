Philip Glass Warns Crimean Ballet Not To Use His Music

Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theater, a recently opened venue in Crimea designed by the avant-garde Austrian architectural firm Coop Himmelb(l)au, has been promoting two performances of the ballet Wuthering Heights next week set to the music of legendary minimalist composer Philip Glass. Glass is not happy about it. In an open letter posted on his social media accounts, Glass says he has not given the ballet company permission to use his music, and he strongly urges them not to proceed with any such production.

Here’s what Glass has to say:

To Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theater: It has come to my attention that a ballet entitled Wuthering Heights featuring my music and using my name in its advertising and promotion is to premiere in public performance at your theater in Sevastopol next week. No permission for the use of my music in the ballet or the use of my name in the advertising and promotion of the ballet was ever requested of me or given by me. The use of my music and the use of my name without my consent is in violation of The Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works to which the Russian Federation is a signatory. It is an act of piracy. I am well aware that the current circumstances in occupied Crimea leave me powerless to assert my right under international law to prohibit this act of piracy. But I shall make my vehement objection to it known should you proceed. Be guided accordingly,

Philip Glass

Seems like they could pretty easily pivot to John Cage.