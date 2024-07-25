American Football Tease New Music

It’s been five years since we’ve heard a new album from American Football, and a lot has happened in that time. Founding drummer Steve Lamos left the band, then he rejoined. Bandmates/cousins Mike and Nate Kinsella started a new project called Lies, adding to the extensive family tree of Kinsella bands. The members of American Football even all chipped in to buy 704 W. High Street, aka the American Football house. (Can anyone remember anything else that’s happened since 2019?) Anyway, it looks like American Football’s fourth album is coming down the pipeline.

American Football took to Twitter/X this afternoon to share a 24-second teaser video captioned “track one.” It begins with a close-up shot of ol’ 704, the house photographed for the cover of their 1999 debut album American Football and its 2016 follow-up American Football. The camera then pans out before fading to a black screen reading “07.31.2024.” Soundtracking the clip is an acoustic, slightly-country instrumental. Smells like a new album! Check it out below.

In addition to apparently releasing new music, this fall American Football are playing a series of shows in honor of their debut album’s 25th anniversary.