American Football Announce LP1 25th Anniversary Shows

American Football have announced a series of 25th anniversary shows for their debut full-length, which came out in 1999. The past couple years have seen quite a bit of fanfare for the first American Football LP, including the band’s purchase of the house on its cover.

The 25th anniversary shows will take place in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, DC, and the itinerary also includes their appearance at the second wave emo festival Best Friends Forever in Las Vegas. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday, March 15 at 10AM local time, with an artist pre-sale starting tomorrow March 13 at the same time.

Here’s the full run:

09/27 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/28 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/11 Las Vegas, NV @ BFF Festival

10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/25 Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw