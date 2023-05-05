American Football Bought The Iconic American Football House
In 1999, the pioneering Midwestern emo band American Football released their self-titled debut album. Shortly thereafter, they broke up. In the band’s absence, the image on that album’s cover — the exterior of a house in the band’s Urbana hometown — became the main image that people associated with the music. When American Football came back, they used the same house for the cover of their 2016 reunion LP. The house also became the backdrop for their reunion tour and the setting of their “Never Meant” video. And now American Football have gone ahead and bought the house.
704 W. High Street has become a kind of cult-object tourist destination over the years. In a statement posted on the Polyvinyl Records Twitter, the members of American Football say that the band and their associates made a pact to buy and preserve that house, and they’ve done just that. Here’s their statement:
Last fall we received word that 704 W High Street in Urbana might be sold soon. Shortly thereafter American Football, Polyvinyl, Chris Strong, Atiba Jefferson, and Open House Contemporary made a pact: we’d all buy the house together before developers could demolish it and build a condo.
Today, with sincere joy, we are excited to share that we have collectively purchased The American Football House in an effort to preserve its place and legacy within the community that built it.
Here’s to keeping this landmark alive for many more years to come.