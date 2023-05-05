American Football Bought The Iconic American Football House

News May 5, 2023 11:05 AM By Tom Breihan

American Football Bought The Iconic American Football House

News May 5, 2023 11:05 AM By Tom Breihan

In 1999, the pioneering Midwestern emo band American Football released their self-titled debut album. Shortly thereafter, they broke up. In the band’s absence, the image on that album’s cover — the exterior of a house in the band’s Urbana hometown — became the main image that people associated with the music. When American Football came back, they used the same house for the cover of their 2016 reunion LP. The house also became the backdrop for their reunion tour and the setting of their “Never Meant” video. And now American Football have gone ahead and bought the house.

704 W. High Street has become a kind of cult-object tourist destination over the years. In a statement posted on the Polyvinyl Records Twitter, the members of American Football say that the band and their associates made a pact to buy and preserve that house, and they’ve done just that. Here’s their statement:

Last fall we received word that 704 W High Street in Urbana might be sold soon. Shortly thereafter American Football, Polyvinyl, Chris Strong, Atiba Jefferson, and Open House Contemporary made a pact: we’d all buy the house together before developers could demolish it and build a condo.

Today, with sincere joy, we are excited to share that we have collectively purchased The American Football House in an effort to preserve its place and legacy within the community that built it.

Here’s to keeping this landmark alive for many more years to come.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Neil Young Shares Eulogy For Gordon Lightfoot: “A Songwriter Without Parallel”

3 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Perform For The First Time In 10 Years

2 days ago 0

Pixies Apologize For Making You Sleep Through Your Alarm

3 days ago 0

Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: T.I.’s “Live Your Life” (Feat. Rihanna)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest