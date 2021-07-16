Steve Lamos Leaves American Football
Steve Lamos, the founding drummer and trumpeter for American Football, is leaving the band. Lamos announced his departure in a note today on the legendary emo group’s social accounts. “After many years with American Football, my life situation has changed,” wrote Lamos, pictured above left. “Unfortunately, I now need to move on from the band.” He did not elaborate, but presumably his duties as widely published professor at the University of Colorado do not exactly correspond with playing in a world-famous twinkly math-rock combo based in another state, even one that only gets together in fits and starts.
Here’s the full message:
Hi all:
After many years with American Football, my life situation has changed. Unfortunately, I now need to move on from the band.
I’d like to thank Mike, Holmes, Nate, Garzon, and Cory; Amber, Cara, and Butch; Jason, Jim, and Todd; Matt, Darcie, Seth, and everyone else at Polyvinyl; Atiba, Damien, Evan, SB, Sarah V, Dan, Sarah T, Meric, Logan, and the many other amazing artists and people whom I’ve come to know through AF. I wish you all the best as the band moves on to its next phase.
Finally, I’d like to thank AF fans: you have provided me with some truly amazing experiences—and some truly amazing memories.
I’m deeply grateful.
Lamos
After reuniting in 2014 to promote a reissue of their influential 1999 debut album, American Football released two more self-titled LPs in 2016 and 2019. They have toured intermittently since reuniting, most recently three dates in Japan back in May. Check out Lamos in action below.