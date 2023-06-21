Steve Lamos Rejoins American Football

Two summers ago, drummer and trumpeter Steve Lamos left American Football, citing changing life circumstances that were interfering with his commitment to the band. Now, he’s back behind the kit for the twinkly, mathy emo pioneers. A week ago the band, which recently purchased the house from its iconic debut album art, shared rehearsal footage via singer-guitarist Mike Kinsella’s Twitter account. Today they’ve announced a surprise hometown show ahead of upcoming dates in the UK and North America.

A week from tonight, on June 28, American Football will play the Beat Kitchen, the same Chicago club where they launched their reunion in 2014. They’ve got a few UK dates in July and a few more back home in August and September. Check out the group’s email message to fans:

It’s hard to believe it’s been 3.5 years since our last show (New Year’s Eve heading into 2020 in Chicago). We’d intended to take a long break after the LP3 tour, but could not have imagined what the next few years would bring. When Steve Lamos decided to step away from the band in the summer of 2021, we weren’t really sure how, or if, we could carry on without him. Thankfully, one thing this band is very good at is patience. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Steve back in the fold, and are beyond excited to knock the rust off with our first show in 3 years at the Beat Kitchen in Chicago on June 28th. It feels appropriate that we’re revisiting the same venue where we played our first, unannounced, show back in 2014 for what we thought would be a handful of one-off shows to support the American Football LP1 reissue.

Dude. DUDE. I’m so thankful to 20 year old me for being smarter than 46 year old me. Love playing these songs. pic.twitter.com/HJjvTxOwAQ — i am meme (@mybandowen) June 14, 2023

TOUR DATES:

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

07/01 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

07/05 – Leeds, UK @ Burdenell

07/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage

07/08 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees

08/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

08/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl