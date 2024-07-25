Dave Matthews Protests Benjamin Netanyahu’s Address To Congress

It kind of sucks that Dave Matthews’ arguably uncool music has eclipsed the fact that his political views are actually extremely cool. But what sucks more is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House on Wednesday to deliver a speech to US Congress about his country’s absolutely diabolical carnage in Palestine. Tons of people across the US protested Netanyahu’s visit, and Dave Matthews himself was one of them.

Matthews explained why he’s protesting in an on-air interview with Al Jazeera, saying:

I just think it’s terrible when the majority of the world is looking at this man and what he’s doing in Gaza — and then also what he’s overseeing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — that we’re welcoming into the so-called sacred halls of our government. This has been an ongoing struggle for people that just want to have dignity and be able to live independent lives and dream of a better future. And this man is the pinnacle of the obstacle toward that freedom, and that we have him visiting the country is obscene. It’s a disgusting show of support for someone who doesn’t deserve our support. I’m ashamed that my tax dollars are going to the brutalizing of an entire people. It’s shameful. And I’m ashamed that our government is welcoming him here.

That’s going easy on Netanyahu, considering he told Congress that Israel would “finish the job” in Gaza (we all know what that means). But Matthews has been vocal about his support for Palestine for quite a while now, pausing at least a handful of his recent concerts to call for an immediate ceasefire.

Fuck Benjamin Netanyahu and free Palestine. Watch Matthews’ statement below.

Musician Dave Matthews protesting against Netanyahus visit: “I’m ashamed that my tax dollars are going to the brutalising of an entire people” pic.twitter.com/g6wMwOnAHv — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) July 25, 2024



