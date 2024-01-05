Paramore Wipe Socials, Cancel ALTer Ego Fest Headline Performance

Almost a year ago, Paramore unveiled This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter. Recently the group wiped its social media accounts and took its website offline. Today, they announced they are no longer headlining next week’s ALTer Ego Fest. They will be replaced by Fall Out Boy.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13,” their statement on their Instagram Story reads. “The band apologizes for any inconvenience.”

Some fans are speculating the band is breaking up, while others note that they may just taking a break as their label contract is now up. Paramore are scheduled to open Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Europe beginning in May, though fueling further speculation is a new Rolling Stone UK profile of singer/songwriter Maisie Peters naming her as an opener. Peters later clarified that she won’t be on the bill, and that bit has been removed from the website version of RS‘ Peters profile.

hello everyone reading maisie peters in rolling stone and it says that she is supporting taylor this year someone help pic.twitter.com/P6Mq3MTIBj — liz fox (@lizthef0x) January 3, 2024