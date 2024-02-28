Teezo Touchdown – “Making Flippy Floppy” (Talking Heads Cover)

Teezo Touchdown – “Making Flippy Floppy” (Talking Heads Cover)

New Music February 28, 2024 9:51 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Paramore shared their cover of “Burning Down The House” as the lead single from Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. Today, Teezo Touchdown is releasing his rendition of “Making Flippy Floppy.” The release date for the tribute album has still not yet been revealed. Below, hear Teezo’s take on “Making Flippy Floppy” and hear Talking Heads’ 1983 original.

