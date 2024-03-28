Lorde – “Take Me To The River” (Talking Heads/Al Green Cover)

New Music March 28, 2024 9:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Because of its connection to A24’s theatrical reissue of the Stop Making Sense concert film last year, the new compilation Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense feels like it has been rolling out forever. Two singles from the album have emerged so far, Paramore’s version of “Burning Down The House” and Teezo Touchdown’s take on “Making Flippy Floppy.” Miley Cyrus also previewed her countrified spin on “Psycho Killer.”

Today we get to hear another full song. Lorde’s contribution to the comp is a bit curious. She chose to cover “Take Me To The River,” which itself was a cover of Al Green’s original. However, she pulls it off. Her slinky, whispery interpretation of the song feels like a natural extension of the continuum, maintaining the gospel soulfulness of the original and the quirky new wave funk of the Talking Heads version. Listen below.

Lorde has, of course, included a handwritten note along with the music:

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is out… wait, this can’t be right. They still haven’t announced a release date for this thing?

