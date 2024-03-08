Miley Cyrus Previews Countrified Take On Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer”

So far, Paramore and Teezo Touchdown have shared their Talking Heads covers for the upcoming tribute album, Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, releasing through A24, who recently restored the band’s concert film. Miley Cyrus will be on the album and it looks like she may have chosen to interpret “Psycho Killer”; on Wednesday night at an intimate event at LA’s Chateau Marmont, Cyrus sang a take on the 1977 classic.

The star performed the song with a country twist, as well as with some different lyrics. “I love you, psycho killer/ Imma love you forever/ You know I’ll never run away,” she sang, and then prompted cheers with her aside to the audience, “Is it better than the original?”

It’s not confirmed if this will be on the album, which still does not yet have a release date. However Paramore’s “Burning Down The House” will be released as a Record Store Day 12″ with David Byrne’s cover of the band’s “Hard Time” on the flip side.

Cyrus and David Byrne have collaborated before, covering David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” together on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Watch Cyrus’ some of “Psycho Killer” below.

Miley Cyrus singing a new song that samples “Psycho Killer” 👀 pic.twitter.com/y1qQFxKmk2 — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) March 7, 2024