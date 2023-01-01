Watch David Byrne & Miley Cyrus Cover David Bowie On Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus and her godmother Dolly Parton hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party last night in Miami. Among the guest performers was David Byrne, who joined Miley for a performance of his own American Utopia single “Everybody’s Coming To My House” and a cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.” They did indeed dance!

Besides the former Talking Head, Cyrus brought out Paris Hilton and Sia for a surprise performance of Hilton’s 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind,” just a few hours after Hilton released an updated version of the song on Amazon Music. Byrne also performed “Unstoppable” with Sia. Miley and Dolly performed a number of classics together including “Wrecking Ball,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” and Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight.”

Other performers on the night included Latto (bringing a Tom Tom Club sample to the same stage as David Byrne), Rae Sremmurd, Fletcher, and Liily, a noisy rock band who are affiliated with the Walkmen’s Peter Bauer and who segued from their own single “Applause” into a cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage.” Besides music, there were comedic interstitials with SNL cast members Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Please Don’t Destroy.

In other Miley Cyrus news, she’s releasing a new single called “Flowers” for release Jan. 13. Check out teasers for that as well as footage of the night’s musical performances and comedy sketches below.