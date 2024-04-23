Drew Carey Reviews Phish At The Sphere, Says He Would Stick His Dick In A Blender To Go Again

This past weekend, jam-band legends Phish played a special 4/20 residency at the fancy new Las Vegas venue Sphere, becoming the first band since U2 to play in front of all those fancy screens. From all the reports that I saw, Phish fans were blown away by both the sound and the trippy visuals. One of those fans was Drew Carey, the genial funnyman and Price Is Right host. Carey was at Sphere on Sunday night to take in the final performance of Phish’s residency, and he used some descriptive terms to say how much he enjoyed the experience.

Before yesterday, Drew Carey’s Twitter account had been dormant since November, when he announced that he was leaving the platform over Elon Musk’s leadership. Apparently, though, the Phish experience was enough to get him to break that legendary silence. Yesterday, Carey returned to Twitter to say, “I would give you all my money, stick my dick in a blender and swear off pussy for the rest of my life in exchange for this… This is what it must feel like to cum with a pussy. Because if it’s even close I’m flaying to wherever tomorrow and getting the best pussy money can buy. I don’t need to be a man no more of it means I can feel like this all the time.”

This definitely looks like the work of Twitter hackers, but Phish fans saw Carey at Sphere on Sunday, and he seemed to be enjoying himself. Here’s the full text of Carey’s review:

#Phish at the #Sphere I swear I just talked to God I would give you all my money, stick my dick in a blender and swear off pussy for the rest of my life in exchange for this. Bro I met God tonight for real. I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie I’m still melted. This is what it must feel like to cum with a pussy Because if it’s even close I’m flaying to wherever tomorrow and getting the best pussy money can buy. I don’t need to be a man no more of it means I can feel like this all the time Fucking keep it bro if I can get this feeling instead That was God at work or something Like it felt like I was being saved by Jesus no lie

Discussing the shows ahead of time, Phish leader Trey Anastasio said that there were no bad seats in the house.

