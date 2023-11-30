Phish Announce Vegas Sphere Residency

Phish have announced that they will perform at the Vegas Sphere. Their residency will take place over four nights from April 18-21 next year. In keeping with the Phish ethos, each show will have a different setlist and visual component. A press release notes that this is the “beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere, but they will be the only shows Phish will perform at the venue in 2024.”

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Trey Anastasio said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Fans can request tickets here through Monday, December 11. If any tickets remain, a general public on-sale will begin on December 15.

U2 were the first artists to play at the Sphere; their Achtung Baby show kicked off in September and has been extended through February. Just yesterday, Billboard reported that the first leg of shows — which took place from September 29 to November 4 — generated $110 million in ticket sales. Earlier this month, rumors floated that Beyoncé is also eyeing a residency at the Sphere.