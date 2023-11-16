Beyoncé Reportedly Eyed For Next Vegas Sphere Residency

Last month, U2 extended their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere following rumors that the $2.3 billion venue was still seeking other acts to perform. Now, sources are saying Beyoncé might be next.

The New York Post reported that James Dolan has been in talks with the Lemonade star’s team about a residency after U2’s run, which ends on Feb. 18. She has taken tours of the Sphere with her manager/mom Tina Knowles and her husband Jay-Z; she is allegedly asking for $10 million to produce the show, which is approximately the same U2 received. Beyoncé would also receive a healthy portion of ticket sales; U2 were reportedly guaranteed millions for each concert.

According to the Post, execs have also considered Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga.