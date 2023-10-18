U2 Will Extend Vegas Sphere Residency

Last month, U2 began a residency in Las Vegas at the MSG Sphere, where they performed some Achtung Baby deep cuts for the first time in 30 years. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere kicked off on Sept. 29 and is scheduled through Dec. 16, but a new report says the run is being extended.

According to the New York Post, the band will add 12 more dates while other acts are sought to perform at the $2.3 billion venue. (U2 are reportedly guaranteed $4 million per show from LiveNation.) Two months ago, MSG boss James Dolan was said to be “locking in” the Eagles’ farewell tour for a residency, but those negotiations are apparently still ongoing. “The band is less important than the visuals,” a source tells the Post. “People want the Sphere experience more than the band.”

