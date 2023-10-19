U2 Announce Additional Dates For Vegas Sphere Show In 2024

U2 Announce Additional Dates For Vegas Sphere Show In 2024

A few weeks ago, U2 kicked off their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with a live performance dedicated to their 1991 album Achtung Baby called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. The band was already set to perform through the end of the year. Now, as promised, their residency will extend into next year.

Today, U2 announced additional dates for their Vegas Sphere shows. Those will kick off on January 26 and run through February 18. That includes two dates (Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10) which will take place on Super Bowl Weekend. This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, not too far away from the Sphere itself. Here’s the full list of new dates:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26
SATURDAY, JANUARY 27
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

TIcket sale details are here, with a general on-sale beginning October 25.

