U2 Announce Additional Dates For Vegas Sphere Show In 2024

A few weeks ago, U2 kicked off their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with a live performance dedicated to their 1991 album Achtung Baby called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere. The band was already set to perform through the end of the year. Now, as promised, their residency will extend into next year.

Today, U2 announced additional dates for their Vegas Sphere shows. Those will kick off on January 26 and run through February 18. That includes two dates (Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10) which will take place on Super Bowl Weekend. This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, not too far away from the Sphere itself. Here’s the full list of new dates:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

TIcket sale details are here, with a general on-sale beginning October 25.