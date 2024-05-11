Drake Asks Toronto News Chopper To Stop Flying Over His Mansion, Third Intruder Apprehended By Police

On Monday, one of Drake’s security guards was shot several times in a drive-by shooting outside the rapper’s Toronto mansion. According to CP24, a man was taken into custody after trying to access that Bridle Path property on Wednesday; on Thursday, another intruder attempted to enter and was taken to the hospital following an altercation with security guards. This morning, Drake posted an Instagram Story requesting the Toronto News chopper to stop flying overhead, and another trespasser tried to break in.

“@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won’t lie I’m trying to sleep 💘 anytime after 3pm works for me,” Drake wrote.

According to TMZ, a person attempted to trespass onto Drake’s property around noon. A security guard took down the intruder, who was the third this week.

The first intruder was apprehended under the Mental Health Act; the second intruder’s charges are not yet known. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The location of Drake’s mansion is well-known after being featured in his “Toosie Slide” video as well as donning the cover art for Kendrick Lamar’s most recent diss track “Not Like Us,” which depicts the house on a sex offender app.