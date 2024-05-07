Drake’s Security Guard Shot Outside Rapper’s Toronto Mansion

Last night, one of Drake’s security guards was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting outside the rapper’s mansion in Toronto’s affluent Bridle Path neighborhood. Toronto Sun reports that the 48-year-old victim was found unconscious following the 2:10AM shooting and taken in for emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. In their investigation, police have cordoned off the street in front of Drake’s house and it’s not clear whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting. No descriptions of the suspect or car have been reported.

The location of Drake’s mansion is well-known, and he featured the house in the video for his 2020 single “Toosie Slide.” It’s not clear that there’s any connection, but the shooting happened during Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Three days ago, Kendrick released the diss track “Not Like Us,” and its cover art is an image of Drake’s mansion, with red pins to indicate sex offenders.