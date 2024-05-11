Earlier this year, Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio invited the ladies of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City to the Kilby Block Party in the band’s YouTube series Vampire Campfire. Last night at the music festival, the show’s Heather Gay joined Vampire Weekend onstage for a game of cornhole.

“Hi Salt Lake City! I’m here as your official Housewives representative, if you will have me,” Gay said to the audience. Ezra Koenig announced that if she got a bag in the hole, she’d win a Vampire Weekend T-shirt; the housewife won on her final attempt.

At Coachella last month, Vampire Weekend had Paris Hilton and an Abraham Lincoln impersonator onstage for a game of cornhole. The indie rock mainstays are returning to SNL tonight.

Below, see clips and photos from Vampire Weekend’s set.