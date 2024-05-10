Watch Maya Rudolph Apologize To Vampire Weekend In Their SNL Promos

Last month, Vampire Weekend released Only God Was Above Us, their first album since 2019’s Father Of The Bride. The indie rock royalty recently played Coachella, and this weekend they’re the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

In the promo, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson mock the band by talking in dramatic vampire accents, to which Ezra Koenig responds, “Not cool, guys,” and Rudolph apologizes. She and Thompson apologize again after the two of them get in a fight over where his hairdryer went.

Later, Thompson asks where they got their band name from. “Oh, it’s just a combination of our real names,” Koenig says. “I’m Vampire Friday,” says bassist Chris Baio. “I’m Vampire Saturday,” adds drummer Chris Tomson. “And I’m Vampire Sunday,” Koenig declares. The promo ends with Koenig impressing everyone with his use of the word “resplendent.” Watch below.