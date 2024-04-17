Kid Cudi Added To Coachella 2024’s Second Weekend

The second of this year’s two Coachella weekends will kick off in a couple of days, and as usual, there have been some last-minute changes to the schedule. This time around, the festival’s organizers didn’t have to do pull any dramatic 11th-hour switch-ups, as they did last year when Frank Ocean cancelled his weekend-two headlining set. But we do have one big star being thrown on as a last-minute addition: Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi released his new album INSANO earlier this year, and he’s got plenty of experience playing big festivals like this one. The festival organizers dropped this weekend’s schedule on Twitter today, and Cudi will play the Sahara tent on Sunday at 5:10PM. The last time that Cudi played Coachella was 2019, when he headlined that very same tent.

On the pursuit of happiness pic.twitter.com/4OfsyscBcY — Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2024

Coachella organizers point out that Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon won’t play the second weekend. They’ve officially blamed “a scheduling conflict,” but he’s reportedly come under fire in India for smashing a guitar onstage during the first weekend. Also, Vampire Weekend, last-second additions to this year’s first Coachella weekend, aren’t on the schedule for weekend two.