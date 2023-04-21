Coachella’s Frank Ocean Fill-Ins Will Be Blink-182 And Skrillex, Four Tet, & Fred again..

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. have been added to Sunday night’s Coachella Weekend 2 lineup as headliners, joining Blink-182 in filling in for Frank Ocean, who dropped out of his planned performance yesterday. According to Billboard, Skrillex (who just released new LP Don’t Get Too Close in February), Fred again.., and Four Tet will play the main stage on Sunday at 10:25 PM following an hour-long performance from Blink-182, who also performed at the fest’s Sahara Tent last Friday.

Fred again.. teased his Coachella performance on Instagram with a pair of stories, one of which read: “okay I can’t believe I’m saying this again, but does anyone know where Sonny [Skrillex] is” and another of him and Four Tet in a car with the caption “Unexpected journevsssssss.” Billboard also reports that the trio will play in the round on the satellite stage of the main stage, which was originally meant to house an ice-skating rink for Frank Ocean’s set.

Earlier this week, news came out that Ocean’s ill-fated Weekend 1 headlining set was originally supposed to feature an ice rink filled with dozens of skaters — plans that were scrapped at the last minute when Ocean reportedly broke his ankle at the festival site. While Blink-182 was discussed as a replacement for Ocean’s Weekend 2 slot, Coachella teased a “mystery” performance to follow.