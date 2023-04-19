Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2

News April 19, 2023 6:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Doubtful this will come as a shock, but Frank Ocean has pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella Weekend 2, which was scheduled to go down on Sunday. According to Variety, Blink-182 (who surprised everyone with a reunion show on Weekend 1) will fill in. In a statement, Ocean’s reps write: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean adds: “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ Frank Ocean.”

This comes days after Ocean’s ill-fated Coachella Weekend 1 performance. Later, news came out that Ocean’s headlining set was originally supposed to feature an ice rink filled with dozens of skaters — plans that were scrapped at the last minute when Ocean reportedly broke his ankle at the festival site.

