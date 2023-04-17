Frank Ocean Scrapped Coachella Ice Rink After Breaking His Ankle: Report

As you no doubt heard via social media, Coachella attendees were less than pleased with Frank Ocean’s Sunday night set after the long-awaited performance started an hour late and was ultimately cut short. Now, TheFestiveOwl and TMZ are reporting that Ocean had suffered a serious ankle injury after being involved in a bike accident on the festival grounds, which apparently forced a change to his production.

According to TMZ, Ocean injured himself while rehearsing his set, though he wasn’t onstage at the time. Instead, Ocean was reportedly doing something with bikes that were roaming around the Empire Polo Club grounds, and his injury was so severe that doctors advised a change to the set.

One of those changes involved nixing the use of an ice rink and 100 LA-based hockey players who had been rehearsing on an elevated ice rink at Paramount Studios. After arriving at Coachella on Sunday, they were told the skating routine was canceled. Instead, they joined the set as background dancers and were given some custom Prada for their trouble.

Meanwhile, as TheFestiveOwl tells it:

I’ve been speaking with sources about exactly what transpired and how things went so far downhill Sunday for #FrankOcean + #Coachella…so here you go The stage production was suppose to (and did) contain an ice rink that was constructed and ready to go. Frank decided at the last minute that he no longer wanted it at all. All of the people walking around him at the start of the performance were actually ice skaters, had been practicing for weeks, and were supposed to be skating as part of the production. Coachella had to deconstruct the approved stage (that had been planned and signed off on for months in advance) + melt the entire ice rink and then set it up how Frank decided today with no warning. Which is what you ended up seeing, and caused the hour long delay. This all happened when doors had already open for Sunday, and people were securing their spots to see him. If the last minute changes weren’t made he wouldn’t have performed at all — leaving the festival without a closing headliner. Frank also personally pulled the plug at the last second on the live stream which left a very sour taste in many inside Coachella mouths. Ultimately, and I quote — “It just didn’t seem like he wanted to be there but was obligated to be. Everything (including him) fell apart last minute. Don’t expect to see any coverage from the festival about the set. Something that is unprecedented in the history of Coachella. The relationship is not in a good place right now.”