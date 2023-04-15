Coachella 2023 kicked off in the most special way yesterday with Blink-182’s classic lineup — Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge — performing together for the first time in almost a decade. This reunion has been a long time in the making; last year, the trio announced the reunion, with Tom DeLonge returning to the band after leaving under contentious circumstances in 2015. (Alkaline Trio leader Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the interim years.) But yesterday, when the festival posted the weekend’s set times, there was a big surprise: Blink was on the Sahara Tent lineup.

Opening with “Family Reunion,” Blink played a career-spanning set, including “Rock Show,” “I Miss You,” “What’s My Age Again?,” and the newer “Edging.”

Blink-182 had previously been scheduled to begin their reunion tour in Tijuana in March, but they had to postpone that gig, as well as the Latin American leg of their tour, after Travis Barker needed finger surgery. Looking ahead, Blink will spend this summer touring arenas with Turnstile, and they’re also set to headline the Adjacent and When We Were Young festivals.

Watch Blink reunite below.