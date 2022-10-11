Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge, Announce New Music & Global Tour, Including North American Dates With Turnstile

It had to happen, and now it’s happening. The classic lineup of Blink-182 is back together. Longtime co-leader Tom DeLonge parted ways with Blink, under contentious circumstances, in 2015, and the band went on to record two more albums with Alkaline Trio leader Matt Skiba replacing DeLonge. Other things happened. Mark Hoppus contracted cancer and then recovered. Travis Barker became the go-to guy for an entire generation of rappers attempting to transition to pop-punk. Tom DeLonge became the world’s most famous UFO researcher and directed the forthcoming sci-fi movie Monsters Of California. And now all three members of Blink-182 have reunited for new music and for a gigantic world tour.

Blink-182 announced their long-rumored reunion with a new hype video that’s built around one extremely juvenile joke. (You didn’t think they’d matured, did you?) That video also includes a few clips of a new song called “Edging,” which will be out Friday and which, from what we can hear, sounds very much like a Blink-182 song.

Blink have also announced a huge global tour, which will take them all the way into 2024. They’ll start it off with their first-ever Latin American tour, and they’ll play a bunch of shows, including the 2023 edition of the We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, which Blink will co-headline with Green Day. On the North American leg of their tour, Blink-182’s openers will be Turnstile, which should be nuts. I saw Turnstile play a huge venue two nights ago, and they are ready to play arenas. Elsewhere in the world, on different legs of the tour, the openers will be Wallows, the Story So Far, and Rise Against. Below, check out the video announcement and the tour dates.

3/11/23 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP Festival

3/14/23 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos +

3/17/19/23 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

3/17/19/23 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

3/21-22/23 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

3/23-26/23 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

3/24-26/23 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

3/28/23 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes +

04/01-02/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Venue TBA

5/04/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

5/06/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

5/09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

5/11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

5/12/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

5/16/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

5/17/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

5/19/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

5/20/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

5/21/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

5/23/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

5/24/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

5/26/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena *

5/27/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

6/14/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

6/16/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

6/20/23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

6/22/23 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

6/23/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

6/25/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

6/27/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

6/29/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place*

6/30/23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

7/03/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/05/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

7/07/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/08/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/10/23 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

7/11/23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

7/13/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

7/14/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

7/16/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

9/02/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

9/04/23 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^

9/05/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena ^

9/08/23 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis ^

9/09/23 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena ^

9/12/23 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena ^

9/13/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ^

9/14/23 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum ^

9/16/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

9/17/23 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena ^

9/19/23 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena ^

9/20/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle ^

10/02/23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena ^

10/03/23 – Madrid, Spain @ Wizink Centre ^

10/04/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/06/23 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena ^

10/08/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/09/23 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena ^

10/11/23 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/14/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/15/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

10/21/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

2/09/24 – Perth, Australia ! RAC Arena !

2/11/24 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre !

2/13/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena !

2/16/24 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena !

2/19/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre !

2/23/24 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena !

2/26/24 – Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

+ with Wallows

* with Turnstile

^ with The Story So Far

! with Rise Against

“Edging” is out 10/14.